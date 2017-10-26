College Football Odds: Notre Dame Favored By Touchdown Vs. Upstart N.C. State

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will be looking to establish their first seven-game win streak in a single season since 2002 when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday as 7-point road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
N.C. State recorded a 35-17 win at Pittsburgh as 10.5-point chalk two weeks ago to improve to 6-1 straight up on the season and is unbeaten against the spread in its past two going into Saturday afternoon’s Wolfpack vs. Fighting Irish betting matchup at Notre Dame Stadium.
The win over Pittsburgh leaves the Wolfpack undefeated against conference rivals and sitting atop the ACC Atlantic standings with a 4-0 record. The squad has built its success on a pair of upset victories in conference play, knocking off Florida State 27-21 as an 11.5-point road underdog, and following up two weeks later with a 39-35 win over Louisville as a 3-point home underdog.
The Wolfpack’s six-game surge has lifted them to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 rankings, but the squad has watched its national championship odds fall after enjoying a bye last weekend, slipping to +6600 after peaking at +3300 following a win over Pittsburgh.
Conversely, the Fighting Irish have emerged as a national championship contender after dominating in last weekend’s 49-14 demolition of USC as 3.5-point home chalk to extend their current SU and ATS win streak to five games.
Notre Dame rocketed to No. 9 on the AP Top 25 following last weekend’s win and now sits as a +1800 national championship bet after opening the campaign at +5000. The Fighting Irish have scored 44.2 points per game during a five-game SU win streak but have struggled in two previous dates with N.C. State, tallying just nine total points in a pair of defeats, including last year’s 10-3 loss as 2.5-point road underdogs.
In other ACC action this weekend, No. 8 Miami aims for a 12th straight SU victory as it takes on the freefalling North Carolina Tar Heels as 20-point road chalk. The Hurricanes are unbeaten SU and ATS in four home dates and face a Tar Heels squad that has scored just 10.2 points per game during a dismal five-game SU and ATS slide.
Also, the Boston College Eagles will try to extend their SU win streak to three games and cover in a sixth straight contest as they battle the Seminoles as 3.5-point home underdogs, while No. 7 Clemson looks to return to national championship contention as it takes on Georgia Tech as a 14-point home favorite.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP