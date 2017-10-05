College Football Week 6: Best Picks Against The Spread For Exciting Weekend

We’re one month into the college football season, and the same two teams are atop the polls, as Alabama and Clemson appear destined to meet for the third consecutive season in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
But there still is plenty of action between now and Jan. 8, which means there’s plenty of time to strike it rich. And Week 6 has a few lines that are just begging you to lay money on them.
Each week, NESN.com’s Dakota Randall, Adam London and Josh Schrock will give you their choices for the best picks against the spread. Here are their picks for Week 6:
JOSH
No. 11 Washington State (-2) at Oregon
This line is way too low for a team coming off a program-defining with last Friday against No. 5 USC. While Oregon has shown flashes of its past brilliance under new head coach Willie Taggart, the Ducks lost sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert to a broken collarbone last week and could be without star running back Royce Freeman, as well. It’ll be hard for walk-on Taylor Alie or freshman Braxton Burmeister to pull off the win against Luke Falk and the high-powered Cougars, so lay the points and ride with Wazzu.
PICK: Washington State
ADAM
Michigan State at (-10) No. 7 Michigan
You hate to see your starting quarterback go down, but Wilton Speight’s injury might be a blessing in disguise for the Wolverines. Speight left Michigan’s last game against Purdue in the first quarter with injury, forcing backup John O’Korn into action. The fifth-year senior shined in relief, completing 18 of his 26 pass attempts for 270 yards with a touchdown in Michigan’s 28-10 win. O’Korn will get the start against the Spartans, who looked dreadful against Notre Dame and narrowly defeated Iowa. Not to mention, Saturday will be State’s first road game this season, while the Wolverines will be refreshed coming off a bye week. All things considered, it’s hard not to like the Maize and Blue in this one.
PICK: Michigan
DAKOTA
No. 1 Alabama (-24) at Texas A&M
First of all, Texas A&M doesn’t have a prayer of winning this game. But I think that line is a bit too high for a game that’s in College Station and features an Aggies offense that’s proven it can score. A&M true freshman quarterback Kellen Mond probably will make his fair share of mistakes against Nick Saban’s stout defense. But weird stuff happens in College Station, and I like the Aggies to keep things interesting in the first half, and perhaps score late to cover.
PICK: Texas A&M
