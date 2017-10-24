Colts Coach Robert Mathis Is Arrested On Drunk-Driving Charge

Robert Mathis has rushed back into the headlines but now does so for a regrettable reason.

The former Indianapolis Colts defensive end and current assistant coach with the team was arrested Tuesday morning in Hamilton County, Ind., for an alleged drunk-driving offense, according to The Indianapolis Star’s Vic Ryckaert and Dakota Crawford. Mathis’ arrest took place shortly after midnight, and the Colts have refused to comment on it so far.

“We are aware of the incident involving Robert Mathis last night,” Colts spokesman Avis Roper said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Mathis, 36, retired after last season, having spent his entire 13-year career with the Colts. He helped Indianapolis win Super Bowl XLI in 2006, made 123 career sacks and was a six-time Pro Bowl pick.

He joined the Colts coaching staff in September as a pass-rush consultant.

