Cubs Stave Off Elimination, New Look Rockets Spoil Another Home Opener

The Chicago Cubs staved off elimination in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, defeating L.A. 3-2 behind a strong performance from Jake Arrieta.

Out west, the new look Houston Rockets improved to 2-0 after wins on back-to-back nights against the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. Both teams were hosting their 2017-18 home openers.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava fills you in on everything you missed while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Young and Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images