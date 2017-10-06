Cubs Vs. Nationals Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 1 Online

Major League Baseball’s postseason is underway, and the defending World Series champions finally will take the field for the first time in the playoffs Friday night.

The Chicago Cubs, who won the National League Central, will take on the Washington National at Nationals Park in Game 1 of their National League Division Series matchup in what will be a star-studded series.

Kyle Hendricks will get the start for the Cubs and he’ll be opposed by Stephen Strasburg for the Nationals.

This one should be must-see TV so you won’t want to miss it.

Here’s how you can watch Cubs-Nationals online.

When: Friday, Oct. 6, at 7:31 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: TBS Streaming

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Image