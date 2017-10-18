Dale Earnhardt Jr. Already Has Box Of Cigars To Celebrate Daughter’s Birth

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife, Amy, isn’t due until May, but he’s already prepared the day his daughter arrives.

Dale appeared on NBC Sports’ weekly program “NASCAR America” on Tuesday, and the main topic of conversation unsurprisingly was the news that he and Amy are expecting. The Earnhardts just made their announcement Monday, so hosts Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton and Marty Snider made sure they were the first people to present Dale with a baby gift.

In addition to items that will be useful once he and Amy take their first child home, their present also included a new box of cigars to help them celebrate her birth.

With @DaleJr​ announcing he and his wife, Amy, are having a baby girl, we went out & got him some gifts to help him prepare for fatherhood! pic.twitter.com/8AyDKKG3MW — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 17, 2017

Considering Earnhardt’s dad-shoe game already is on point, with the “NASCAR America” crew’s gifts, it’s safe to say he’s fully prepared for fatherhood.

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images