Dale Earnhardt Jr. Leaving NASCAR Like ‘Derek Jeter Retiring’ From MLB

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, unlike in past years, doubles as a countdown clock. And JR Motorsports vice president Kelley Earnhardt isn’t surprised at all.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley’s brother, is set to trade his racing helmet for a microphone after the conclusion of this season, so every playoff race weekend has consisted of a ceremony honoring the second-generation driver. For Dale, the hubbub apparently seems like a bit much, so Kelley has had to tell him that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“He’s such a humble person,” Kelley said, via NASCAR.com. “I even have to tell him sometimes, ‘you are the caliber of a Derek Jeter retiring. You are the caliber of a Tom Brady doing something.’ He just kind of rolls his eyes sometimes and shrugs his shoulders because, on the flip side of that, he’s just an everyday guy.”

Interestingly, even though the latest “Legacy: Dale Earnhardt Jr.” video discussed what lies ahead for him, it also reiterated that fans love Earnhardt’s genuineness — the underlying theme of the series’ last installment.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images