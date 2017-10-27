Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reads Charlotte Forecast To Train For Broadcast Career

Dale Earnhardt Jr. still has four races remaining in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, but he’s already preparing for the next chapter.

Earnhardt, who’s set to join NBC Sports as an analyst on its NASCAR broadcasts, got some on-camera experience Friday when he delivered the weather forecast for WCNC-TV in Charlotte. And although the Hendrick Motorsports driver is no meteorologist, he certainly made a good “weatherman-in-training.”

Throughout the one-minute segment, Earnhardt had no trouble reading off the teleprompter while signaling toward the green screen. His only real mistake was blocking Friday on the five-day forecast, but in his defense, people could’ve looked out the window and seen that it was sunny.

We wonder if Dewey Ryder — aka Danny McBride — will be able to plug Goodyear’s products as smoothly as Earnhardt did when he takes over the 43-year-old racer’s “endorsementing” responsibilities in 2018.