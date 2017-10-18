Danica Patrick Shares Instagram Photo Of ‘Warrior’-Defining Sports Bra

Danica Patrick apparently brought her penchant for life-coaching into the fashion industry.

The 35-year-old NASCAR driver lately has been using her Instagram account to aggressively promote Warrior by Danica, her new athleisure clothing line. And on Wednesday, she shared a photo of her new sports bra, which takes the liberty of defining “warrior” for those unfamiliar with the term.

Check out some of Patrick’s new gear in the Instagram post below:

Patrick also defined “warrior” on the waistband of her new leggings.

Hey, as long as they don’t inhibit a quality handstand, what’s wrong with clothes being a bit pretentious?

Personally, we’re surprised Patrick didn’t use all the space to communicate some of her larger messages, rather than defining a word a bunch of times.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images