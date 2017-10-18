Danny Ainge Fires Back At Isaiah Thomas After Guard’s Angry Comments

Danny Ainge is ready to put the mini-feud with Isaiah Thomas behind him.

Ainge shocked the basketball world over the offseason when he traded Thomas in a package to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving. Thomas publicly has stated his distaste with how the deal went down and claimed he might never speak to Ainge again.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations initially took the high road following Thomas’ strong words, but Ainge decided to speak his mind a little bit during an appearance on WEEI on Tuesday.

Ainge (on @WEEI) finally fires back on IT's comments: "I don't know what we owe him. We gave him an opportunity while he was here." — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) October 17, 2017

Ainge has a point: Thomas was nothing more than a role player in his first four seasons in the league and didn’t make the transition to superstar until he arrived in Boston. Not to mention, it’s not like Ainge hung IT4 out to dry with this trade. The sharpshooting guard has been given an incredible opportunity to play on one of the best teams in the league alongside arguably the best player in the word.

We’re not sure how long Thomas’ grudge towards Ainge his going to last, but if he really wants to stick it to his old team, the best way he can achieve that is by having a career year on the court.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images