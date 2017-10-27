Danny Amendola Injury Update: Wide Receiver ‘Good To Go’ Vs. Chargers

FOXBORO, Mass. — The knee injury that kept wide receiver Danny Amendola out of New England Patriots practice Wednesday is not severe enough to keep him from playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Amendola confirmed Friday he’s “good to go” against the Chargers after practicing Thursday and Friday.

Amendola suffered the knee injury on a punt return. It’s the fourth time Amendola has suffered an injury while returning punts since Week 15 of the 2015 season. He has injured a knee three times and an ankle once and suffered a concussion on punt returns.

Amendola doesn’t believe there’s anything specific to punt returns that’s causing those injuries.

“No, it’s the same really,” Amendola said. “It’s football. It’s obviously a high impact situation. A lot of guys running around in different directions, but it can happen at any time.”

Despite the injuries, Amendola doesn’t want to give up the role.

“I love it,” he said.

Amendola has 10 punt returns for 131 yards on the season. He also has 29 catches on 36 targets for 324 yards with a touchdown. He’s on pace for a career high 741 yards this season.

Amendola has been forced to take on punt return duties after Cyrus Jones and Julian Edelman both suffered season-ending torn ACLs during the preseason. Safety Patrick Chung is the Patriots’ backup punt returner.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images