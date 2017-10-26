Danny McBride Tries To Replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. As Driver, Spokesman

If Dewey Ryder was the only other “racer” being considered to drive the No. 88 in 2018, no wonder Hendrick Motorsports picked Alex Bowman.

Mountain Dew posted a new commercial Thursday in which Dale Earnhardt Jr. begrudgingly hands over the reigns to Ryder, aka Danny McBride. McBride apparently not only was chosen by Hendrick to “drive race cars really fast in circles,” but also was selected by Mountain Dew to assume Earnhardt’s “endorsementing” responsibilities.

Considering McBride’s fire suit incorporated branded shorts and stockings in the place of sleeves, we’re not surprised Earnhardt tweeted that things got weird during the shoot.