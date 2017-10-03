Daughter Of Bakersfield Speedway Owner Among Those Killed In Las Vegas

A fixture of the California racing community was among those killed in Las Vegas.

Bailey Schweitzer, 20, of Bakersfield, Calif., was one of 59 people killed Sunday when Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers below from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, according to Bakersfield.com. Schweitzer’s father, Scott, owns Bakersfield Speedway, a 1/3-mile banked clay-oval track.

The local community held a candle light vigil Monday in honor of Schweitzer that was attended by hundreds of people, including her supervisor at Infinity Communications, Fred Brakeman.

“There’s so much evil and anger and frustration and it seems it’s becoming even worse,” Brakeman said, via Bakersfield.com. “She just happened to be on the receiving end of that evil.”

Although Scheitzer worked as a receptionist at Infinity, she spend a lot of her time helping out at her father’s track. She reportedly did everything from keep score, to manage Bakersfield Speedway’s social media accounts and record the races.

Thumbnail photo via Facebook/Bakersfield Speedway