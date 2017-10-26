David Krejci Absent From Bruins Practice; Kevan Miller Could Return vs. Sharks

The Boston Bruins already have dealt with a ton of injuries early in the 2017-18 season, but good news appears to be brewing on the blue line.

Veteran defenseman Kevan Miller practiced without a non-contact jersey Wednesday, signaling he could be available when the Bruins host the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Thursday night. Center David Krejci was not at practice Wednesday. He’s week-to-week with an injury and won’t play this weekend.

For more, check out the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images