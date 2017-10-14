David Ortiz Weighs In On Red Sox’s Decision To Part Ways With John Farrell

David Ortiz hasn’t enjoyed every manager that he’s played for, but count John Farrell as one of the good ones in his book.

The Boston Red Sox parted ways with Farrell on Wednesday, following the club’s loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

Ortiz, who is an in-studio analyst for FOX during the Major League Baseball playoffs, shared his thoughts on the team’s decision before the New York Yankees’ win over the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS.

“John was a good manager to me…managing in a big market is hard.”- @davidortiz on the Red Sox firing John Farrell pic.twitter.com/uTBb3KVG1P — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2017

“I live in Boston, and in Boston, the whole talk sometime during the year was that that was going to happen,” Ortiz said. “Managing in a big market, it’s a survive-and-advance type of job, so it finally ended up happening. I played for John, and John was a good manager to me. He kept things under control in the clubhouse. But like I said, managing in a big market is hard. It’s not an easy thing to do.”

That’s a level-headed take from Big Papi.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images