David Ortiz’s 2013 Beard Shavings Are Up For Auction — Again?

Someone apparently wasn’t satisfied with their orb full of David Ortiz’s beard clippings, so they’re looking for a new home.

The former Boston Red Sox designated hitter and former outfielder Shane Victorino shaved their iconic beards after the team won the 2013 World Series and auctioned them off to benefit Movember, which raises awareness for testicular and prostate cancer. But if you missed out, you have another chance because Big Papi’s beard is back on the block.

The shavings of the beard of David Ortiz after the Red Sox won in 2013 is back up for auction thru @steinersports. Last sold for $10,877. pic.twitter.com/JTaODJoZMM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 25, 2017

Steiner Sports didn’t seem to have the, um, unique item on its website Wednesday, so there’s no word yet on the starting price. But if it sold for more than $10,000 last time, it probably won’t be cheap.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images