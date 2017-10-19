David Ortiz’s Reaction To A-Rod’s Yankees Jacket Prank Will Make Your Day

The Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry lives on in the most unexpected of places: The FOX Sports studio.

David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez both are analysts on FOX Sports’ Major League Baseball postseason coverage this fall, and the two already have shared some pretty great moments on camera. But this exchange between the former bitter enemies is the best one yet.

Rodriguez posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday night showing him sneaking up behind Ortiz and trying to cover the ex-Red Sox slugger with a Yankees jacket. And Big Papi’s reaction was priceless.

Ortiz sincerely had no idea what was going on here, which made it that much better when he recoiled in horror like A-Rod’s jacket was poisonous.

That said, this isn’t the first time Papi has been spotted in the apparel of his enemy…

Makes you think.

A-Rod’s Yankees own a 3-2 series lead over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series entering Thursday night’s Game 6, while Ortiz’s Red Sox will hope to exact some revenge on their nemesis in 2018 after falling in the AL Division Series.