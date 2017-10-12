David Pastrnak Makes Young Avs Fan’s Night In Adorable Interaction

It seems like David Pastrnak is always smiling, so it should come as no surprise that he’s good at making other people smile, too.

The Boston Bruins took on the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Wednesday, and the 21-year-old winger appeared to make one young Avs fan’s entire night. The little boy waved to Pastrnak while he was on the bench, and not only did Pasta say hi back, but he also jumped up and down with the excited fan.

It wound up being a forgettable night for the Bruins, as they lost to Colorado 6-3, but we’re sure that kid will remember that interaction for a long, long time.

