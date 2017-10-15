David Pastrnak, Zdeno Chara Team Up For Deflection Goal Vs. Coyotes

David Pastrnak’s second goal of the 2017-18 season was a painful one.

In the first period of the Boston Bruins’ matchup with the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, Pastrnak took a Zdeno Chara slap shot off his side, which redirected right into the back of Arizona’s net.

Pastrnak’s tally couldn’t have been more timely, as it came just 36 seconds after the Coyotes opened the scoring at Gila River Arena.

To hear NESN’s Dale Arnold and Billy Jaffe break down the deflection goal, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images