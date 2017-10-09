David Price Would ‘Love’ To Start For Red Sox Again If Opportunity Arises

David Price has come up huge for the Boston Red Sox this postseason. Just not in a role anyone expected.

The Red Sox left-hander was moved to the bullpen prior to the playoffs, and so far, that change has paid off: Price has pitched 6 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, including four massive innings Sunday in Boston’s come-from-behind, 10-3 win.

Price’s newfound effectiveness begs the question: Should the five-time All-Star return to a starting role if the Red Sox are able to pull off a comeback and advance to the AL Championship Series?

Price was asked that question after Sunday’s win. To hear his answer, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

