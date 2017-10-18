DeMar DeRozan, Others Rip Skip Bayless For Insensitive Gordon Hayward Tweet

FOX Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless makes a living debating sports topics and dishing out hot takes on his show “Undisputed.”

He’s said a lot of controversial things, but one of his tweets Tuesday night on Gordon Hayward’s gruesome injury was just appalling.

If Gordon Hayward is gone, maybe for the season, LeBron's path to losing a sixth finals gets even easier. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2017

The tweet drew plenty of criticism, including from Toronto Raptors superstar guard DeMar DeRozan.

Warning: the tweet below has NSFW language.

You’re a clown for that tweet after a man gets hurt with a potential career ending injury! Shit bigger then basketball! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 18, 2017

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley also chimed in.

Stop being Disrespectful like @ShannonSharpe told you earlier https://t.co/Hd3WktPkx6 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 18, 2017

Most of the reaction to Hayward’s injury was one of support. Many athletes from the NBA and several other sports took to Twitter to voice their support and prayers for a full recovery.

Hayward is en route to Boston for further medical evaluation, according to Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images