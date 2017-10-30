Denny Hamlin Accepts Blame Wrecking Chase Elliott At Martinsville

Denny Hamlin is owning up to his mistake in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Hamlin, who spun Chase Elliott out of the lead late in the First Data 500, tweeted after the race to accept blame for the incident and apologize to Elliott and the No. 24 team. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver claimed he didn’t intend to put Elliott in the wall and that he regretted his decision.

“I regret the outcome because it was not intentional the way it turned out but I’m responsible for my own car and take blame,” Hamlin said in the statement. “Nothing I say now can turn back the clock but it’s a life lesson and hope no kids out there who aspire to race thinks that’s the way you should do it.”

We won’t know whether the Hendrick Motorsports driver, his team or his fans accept Hamlin’s apology until NASCAR arrives at Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s AAA Texas 500, but it’s fair to say they all were upset with Hamlin in the immediate aftermath.

During the cool-down lap after the race, Elliott rammed the No. 11 before confronting Hamlin after they both exited their cars. One of Elliott’s fans even took it upon himself to get in Hamlin’s face.

Thumbnail photo via Lee Luther Jr./USA TODAY Sports Images