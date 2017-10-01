NFL

Derek Carr Injury: Raiders QB Leaves Game Vs. Broncos With Back Issue

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left Sunday’s Week 4 road game against the Denver Broncos with a back injury and is questionable to return, according to the team.

Former first-round draft pick EJ Manuel has replaced Carr at quarterback.

Carr suffered the injury after being tackled in the third quarter. The Raiders were losing 16-7 at the time of the injury, and they are in danger of falling to 2-2 with back-to-back losses.

The 25-year-old signal caller suffered a season-ending injury late in 2016 that forced him to miss Oakland AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Houston Texans.

