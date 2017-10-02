NFL

Derek Carr Injury: Raiders QB To Miss 2-6 Weeks With Fracture In Back

by on Mon, Oct 2, 2017 at 6:15PM
UPDATE (Monday, Oct. 2, at 6:13 p.m. ET): The Oakland Raiders got some bad news regarding the status of quarterback Derek Carr on Monday.

UPDATE (8:00 p.m. ET): The Oakland Raiders appear to have dodged a bullet with quarterback Derek Carr’s back injury.

ORIGINAL STORY: Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left Sunday’s Week 4 road game against the Denver Broncos with a back injury and is questionable to return, according to the team.

Former first-round draft pick EJ Manuel has replaced Carr at quarterback.

Carr suffered the injury after being tackled in the third quarter. The Raiders were losing 16-7 at the time of the injury, and they are in danger of falling to 2-2 with back-to-back losses.

The 25-year-old signal caller suffered a season-ending injury late in 2016 that forced him to miss Oakland’s AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Houston Texans.

