Derek Carr Injury: Raiders QB To Miss 2-6 Weeks With Fracture In Back

UPDATE (Monday, Oct. 2, at 6:13 p.m. ET): The Oakland Raiders got some bad news regarding the status of quarterback Derek Carr on Monday.

Coach Del Rio announced QB Derek Carr has a transverse process fracture. "It could be as short as two weeks — it could be longer." pic.twitter.com/hJsR7Ld196 — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) October 2, 2017

Jack Del Rio said Derek Carr has a fracture in his back and is out 2-6 weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2017

UPDATE (8:00 p.m. ET): The Oakland Raiders appear to have dodged a bullet with quarterback Derek Carr’s back injury.

#Raiders coach Jack Del Rio says QB Derek Carr is dealing with back spasms. Del Rio doesn’t believe it’s a long-term issue — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left Sunday’s Week 4 road game against the Denver Broncos with a back injury and is questionable to return, according to the team.

Former first-round draft pick EJ Manuel has replaced Carr at quarterback.

Carr suffered the injury after being tackled in the third quarter. The Raiders were losing 16-7 at the time of the injury, and they are in danger of falling to 2-2 with back-to-back losses.

The 25-year-old signal caller suffered a season-ending injury late in 2016 that forced him to miss Oakland’s AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Houston Texans.

