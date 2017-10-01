Devin McCourty, Stephon Gilmore Looked Like ‘Couple Of Idiots’ On This Panthers Touchdown

FOXBORO, Mass. — Devin McCourty was blunt when asked to explain how the New England Patriots allowed Fozzy Whittaker to sprint untouched into the end zone in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

“That was a bad play,” the Patriots safety said after New England’s 33-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.

Why was it such a bad play?

Well, before the ball was snapped, McCourty and cornerback Stephon Gilmore both followed Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in motion. When McCaffrey flared out to the offensive right side, McCourty and Gilmore, the opposite-side cornerback on the play, both went with him.

It was an easy read for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who pump-faked in McCaffrey’s direction before dumping a screen pass to his other running back, Fozzy Whittaker. Whittaker caught the ball 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage, picked up a few downfield blocks and was gone for a 28-yard touchdown.

“It looked like a couple idiots out there,” McCourty said. “It was just a bad play.”

He added: “It was a simple motion. It was just… I hope that explains it.”

Miscommunication has been a major problem this season for the Patriots’ secondary, which surrendered five pass plays of more than 20 yards in Sunday’s loss. New England has allowed 33 points in each of its last two games and 30 or more in three of its four contests.

“You have to be concerned,” McCourty said. “(Sunday) was on us in the secondary. We didn’t make plays — we gave up plays. What’s frustrating is we work hard in practice, but it’s not showing on Sunday. We have to do our job on the field. It’s that simple.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images