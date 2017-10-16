Dick Stockton Channels Inner Ron Burgundy While Calling Jaguars-Rams

Dick Stockton will read whatever is on the teleprompter, as was evident Sunday.

The veteran sports announcer has been calling games for more than 40 years, but during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, Stockton had a complete Ron Burgundy moment.

Stockton was giving a rundown of the halftime show’s content when the teleprompter asked him to read from the graphic on the screen. But in one of the best broadcasting gaffes in recent memory, Stockton read the directions to read the graphic out loud instead of reading directly from the graphic.

He’s Dick Stockton?

Stockton still is one of the best play-by-play guys in the business, so this will just be a blooper in what has been an illustrious broadcasting career.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images