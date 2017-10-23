Did Eric Bledsoe Want Out Of Phoenix… Or A Hair Salon? Suns GM Clears Air

The Eric Bledsoe saga has descended into shear madness.

Phoenix Suns general manager Ryan McDonough confirmed reports Monday that the team sent Bledsoe home before shootaround and won’t play him Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. It appears the disgruntled guard wants to be traded, too, judging by the rather conspicuous tweet he posted Sunday.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

But according to McDonough, Bledsoe had a different explanation for that tweet, and we’ll be honest: It’s pretty hilarious.

McDonough RE: Bledsoe's tweet: "He said he was at a hair salon… I didn't believe that to be true. He won't be with us going forward." — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) October 23, 2017

That’s right: Bledsoe told McDonough he simply was at a hair salon and didn’t want to be there anymore. And hey, we can’t rule that out: Maybe Bledsoe’s wife dragged him along while taking care of some errands, and he decided to voice his frustrations on Twitter.

Either way, it appears Bledsoe won’t last much longer in Phoenix: McDonough told reporters he’s getting “a lot” of trade calls regarding the 27-year-old point guard.

“This is a turning of the page,” McDonough said, via ABC 15 in Arizona. “We’re just trying to change the culture and building a foundation for long-term success.”

And Bledsoe is trying to find a better way to spend his Sunday afternoons.

