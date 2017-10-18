Did Jae Crowder Commit Dirty Play On Gordon Hayward’s Gruesome Injury?

Gordon Hayward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia in the first quarter Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics dropped their season opener to the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-99.

It was a gruesome injury that Hayward suffered while landing awkwardly on a play in which he went up for the ball near the basket. There’s no word yet on how long the All-Star forward will be sidelined.

Several questions are floating around following the unfortunate incident, most of which center around Hayward’s future and Boston’s standing in the Eastern Conference. After all, the Celtics looked like legitimate NBA Finals contenders after signing Hayward and trading for Kyrie Irving, and now they’ll have to rely more on young, relatively unproven players.

But another question being tossed around concerns the actual play. Jae Crowder, who was traded from Boston to Cleveland over the offseason, spun and sort of undercut Hayward, resulting in an awkward collision that sent the Celtics forward to the floor.

Was it a dirty move?

Some folks on social media believe so.

hard to see.. but not accidental as Shaq calls it. Jae Crowder hip checked Hayward on the alley-oop. DIRTY #Celtics #AllForOne @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/DJgWm66lVs — John (@jva4) October 18, 2017

I’ma say it if nobody else does. That was a dirty play. Lebron gave Hayward all body and Crowder ran underneath him. — Taé Smoove 🌹 (@DelanteCherry) October 18, 2017

Jae Crowder a dirty bastard — Tre (@BrokeBoiTre21) October 18, 2017

I think Jae Crowder is the reason he broke is leg. Hitting a guy in the air and getting under him. Dirty. — Colton Rausch (@Colton_Rausch) October 18, 2017

All I keep seeing in that replay is Jae Crowder boxing Hayward leg's out while he's midair. That's more than dirty. It's a scumbag move. — Cole Haskell (@coleworld122) October 18, 2017

Ya know something? At second look, it seems as if this a dirty play by Crowder. Why would he turn away from the ball as it's coming at you? https://t.co/vIg1Twmhxl — Refuse to Lose (@10rings16years) October 18, 2017

LeBron goes for ball, fine. Crowder gets beat and undercuts Hayward, taking out legs and landing. Dirty AF pic.twitter.com/s6kvKCtenw — The Savvy Plunger (@SavvyPlunger) October 18, 2017

More I look at this video it was a dirty play , crowder absolutely undercut him #speedyrecovery #GordonHayward https://t.co/88Faf1dRHv — Web®™ (@WebbyAlmeida) October 18, 2017

Of course, not everyone is pointing a finger at Crowder, who spent two-plus seasons with the Celtics before being traded to the Cavs. But the back story — Hayward replaced Crowder, who actually got upset last season when Boston fans cheered Hayward at TD Garden — sure makes things interesting.

What do you think?

Warning: the following video contains a graphic injury.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: All the angles of the Gordon Hayward injury. This back door ally oop play was same play the Jazz ran for G a thousand times. pic.twitter.com/Si43FrXJJG — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) October 18, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images