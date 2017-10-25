Did Lane Kiffin Just Try To Recruit Lamar Jackson To FAU On Twitter?

Lane Kiffin has no problem shooting his shot, just ask Lamar Jackson.
The Florida Atlantic head coach has been one of the year’s best Twitter follows, but he might have gone a little too far Wednesday when he appeared to recruit the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to leave Louisville and come play for the Owls.
Louisville’s talented QB sent out two tweets Wednesday morning that Kiffin quote re-tweeted asking Jackson to join #thefaU.
Kiffin, as expected, deleted the tweets shortly thereafter, but don’t worry, we have screenshots.
Kiffin has led FAU to a 4-3 record and first place in Conference USA’s Eastern Division so far in 2017, but Jackson certainly would take his team to another level, if he wanted to transfer.
Unfortunately for Kiffin, Jackson is a junior and likely will declare for the 2018 NFL Draft after this season.
And since he deleted the tweets, Kiffin seems to understand that even appearing to encourage a player to transfer from another university is taboo as far as the NCAA is concerned.
Kiffin should stick to trolling Nick Saban and Tennesee on Twitter.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP