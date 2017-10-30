Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger Hits Go-Ahead Home Run In Wild World Series Game 5

The 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros does not have the historical significance of last year’s Fall Classic, but it’s been every bit, if not more entertaining.

Game 5 at Minute Maid Park in Houston has been no exception.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead, but despite having ace Clayton Kershaw on the mound, the Astros tied the score with four runs in the fourth inning. Three of those runs came on a three-run homer by Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

WE HAVE A TIE BALLGAME 🔥 https://t.co/VMZVK4T2tr — Ballplayer™ (@BaIIplayer) October 30, 2017

Then, in the fifth inning, Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger smacked a three-run homer of his own to give Los Angeles another lead.

I thought Cody Bellinger was slumping? pic.twitter.com/AghEExKG5E — Today in MLB (@TodayintheMLB) October 30, 2017

This World Series has been one of the most exciting in recent memory. Here’s hoping we get a Game 7, just like last year.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images