Dodgers Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 2 Online

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to jump out to a 2-0 series lead Wednesday night when they host the Houston Astros for Game 2 of the World Series.

The Dodgers earned a 3-1 win Tuesday behind home runs from Chris Taylor and Justin Turner, as well as a brilliant outing from starter Clayton Kershaw.

L.A. will turn to left-hander Rich Hill for Game 2, while Houston will counter with Justin Verlander, who is 9-0 with a 1.23 ERA since being traded to the Astros at the end of August.

Here’s how you can watch Dodgers vs. Astros online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8:09 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images