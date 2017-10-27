Dodgers Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 3 Online

The 2017 World Series has been nothing short of amazing through two games.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 thanks to a brilliant performance by Clayton Kershaw, the Houston Astros responded by winning an instant classic in Game 2.

Now the series shifts to Minute Maid Park on Friday for a crucial Game 3.

Yu Darvish will take the hill for the Dodgers, while Lance McCullers Jr. will get the ball for Houston.

Based on the first two games, you won’t want to miss a second of the action in Houston.

Here’s how you can watch Game 3 of the 2017 World Series:

When: Friday, Oct. 27, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images