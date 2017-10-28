Dodgers Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 4 Online

The Houston Astros have a chance to take a commanding lead in the 2017 World Series on Saturday night.

After dropping the first game of the best-of-seven series, the American League champions have posted back-to-back wins, including an extra-innings thriller in Game 2 and a 5-3 victory Friday.

The Astros will give the ball to Charlie Morton, who picked up the win in Game 7 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees. The veteran right-hander will be opposed by Los Angeles Dodgers starter Alex Wood.

Here’s how you can watch Dodgers vs. Astros online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images