Dodgers Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 6 Online

The 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers has been one for the ages.

Offense has been at the forefront of five exciting games, and now the Houston Astros sit one win away from their first championship in franchise history.

They can clinch Tuesday night in Game 6 at Dodger Stadium. The Astros will send Justin Verlander to the mound, and he’ll be opposed by Dodgers veteran Rich Hill.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Dodgers Game 6 online.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images