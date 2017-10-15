Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig Calls Shot, Rips Dramatic Bat-Flip Double Vs. Cubs

When it comes to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, the good almost always comes with the bad.
During the fifth inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs, Puig launched a run-scoring double with his team down 2-0. Aside from the dramatic stage, nothing to write home about, right?
Well, this is Puig we’re talking about.
Prior to connecting on the blast to left-center, the Cuban outfielder appeared to call his shot. Check this out:
OK, Babe Ruth.
And when he actually hit the ball, Puig (of course) flipped his bat, and threw his hands up as if he’d just hit the biggest home run in Dodgers history.
And how about that celebration at second base?
This guy is something else.
Hey, say want about Puig, and you’re probably justified if you’re annoyed with his over-the-top behavior. But given that the Major League Baseball season lasts roughly seven months, the game needs guys like Puig to spice things up.
