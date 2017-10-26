Does This Observation Mean Lakers Are Eyeing LeBron James, Paul George?

All signs point toward the Los Angeles Lakers having something up their sleeves.

But does their master plan involve pursuing both LeBron James and Paul George?

The Lakers are expected to have enough cap space to sign two impact free agents after this season, and James and George are among the names who’ve been linked to the historic franchise. Both players can opt out of their current contracts and test the open market, leading to widespread speculation, especially if James wants a new challenge and George wants to return to his native California.

Well, perhaps we can throw another log on the fire. Because as Chris Broussard pointed out Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” the agents for both James and George attended the Lakers’ 102-99, overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night at Staples Center in L.A.

"I was at the Lakers game last night, and the agents for Paul George and LeBron were there… just an observation." — @Chris_Broussard 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/X9MacELpyC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 26, 2017

It’s important to note that Broussard simply was making an observation. But it’s an interesting observation, at that, if only because of the juicy rumors that inevitably are going to fly between now and when James and George ultimately determine their long-term futures.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images