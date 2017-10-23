Donald Trump Blasts NFL ‘Leadership’ As Protests During Anthem Continue

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: NFL players protested this weekend, and Donald Trump didn’t like it.

The president repeatedly has spoken out against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem before games this season, interpreting their protests of social inequality as a sign of disrespect toward the country and the American flag.

A handful of players continued those protests into Week 7, and Trump offered a predictably angry response Monday morning.

Two dozen NFL players continue to kneel during the National Anthem, showing total disrespect to our Flag & Country. No leadership in NFL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

Trump’s criticism here is nothing new, as he’s sent several very similar tweets ripping NFL owners and players alike in recent weeks. But there’s context to his call-out of the league’s leadership: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently held a meeting with team owners and players to discuss the protests, and the league opted not to force players to stand during the national anthem.

Trump also met the results of that meeting with criticism, and it appears his crusade against the league will continue as long as the protests do.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Jeremy Long/Lebanon Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK