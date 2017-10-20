Donald Trump’s Petition Seeks ‘Stand For National Anthem’ Supporters

Donald Trump now is trying to combat an athletes’ movement with one of his own.

The president released a petition Thursday on the Republican National Committee website, in which he asks people to register their support for standing for the national anthem.

“The President has asked for a list of supporters who stand for the National Anthem,” the petition reads. “Add your name below to show your patriotism and support.”

Many NFL players have sat, knelt or made gestures such as raising fists during the playing of the national anthem this season to protest against police brutality, racial injustice and inequality, a movement that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began last year. Athletes in other sports also have followed suit recently.

Trump has blasted the players and NFL owners for not forcing them to stand during the national anthem.

Time will tell what effect the “Stand for the National Anthem” petition will have on NFL rules and protests.

