Draymond Green, Bradley Beal Brawl During Warriors-Wizards Game

Things got very heated at Oracle Arena on Friday night.

The Washington Wizards held a 14-point lead over the Golden State Warriors near the end of the second quarter when a scuffle broke out between two of the teams’ star players.

Draymond Green and Bradley Beal got tangled up underneath the hoop, and then the two stars went at each other.

Take a look at fight:

OK, so it was more of a giant bear hug.

Both players were ejected, and while Green normally is the instigator in these matters, it appears that Beal struck first.

Wizards’ Bradley Beal w/ blow to head of Warriors’ Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/Mcd3JxcFxb — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 28, 2017

We wouldn’t be surprised to see these two players go at it again when the Wizards and Warriors meet Feb. 28.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images