Draymond Green Claims NBA Is ‘Out To Get’ Him After Bradley Beal Fight

Draymond Green was pretty unhappy with Bradley Beal on Friday, but he might’ve been even more angry at the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors forward got into a quasi-fight with Beal during the second quarter of the Dubs’ 120-117 win over the Washington Wizards. Both players were ejected, though Green really just bearhugged Beal after the Wizards guard slapped him across the face.

As Green walked toward the locker room, cameras caught him ripping the NBA. Check it out in the video below:

Draymond talking about the NBA: “they out to get me bro, it been that way though, they mad cuz they can’t hold me down!”

Via @LetsGoWarriors pic.twitter.com/tjQsheBkT6 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) October 28, 2017

And here’s Green’s explanation for why he was ejected:

An irate Draymond Green to ESPN regarding the altercation with Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/suxTIyRz1M — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 28, 2017

Say what you want about Green, and you’re probably right for not being his biggest fan. But it’s tough to argue that the NBA doesn’t have a quicker trigger with Green that it does with other players.

Still, given his history, Green probably has lost the benefit of the doubt.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images