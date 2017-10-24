Draymond Green Somehow Felt Disrespected By This Dennis Smith Jr. Dunk Attempt

No one picks a fight quite like Draymond Green.

The antagonistic Golden State Warriors forward found a new target Monday night in Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr., who dared to attempt a strong finish with Green defending him late in the third quarter.

Draymond to Dennis Smith Jr: 🗣You'll never dunk on me pic.twitter.com/T4QF1OTPNi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2017

Green fouled Smith on the play, but that didn’t stop him from barking at the rookie for making a pretty standard attempt to score the basketball. And after the Warriors’ 133-103 win, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year doubled down on his call-out of Smith.

Draymond Green on the rookie Dennis Smith Jr. trying to dunk on him and talking trash: “That s— ain’t happening.” pic.twitter.com/WnXFnkRr4J — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 24, 2017

“Yeah, that s— ain’t happening,” Green said of Smith trying to dunk on him. “This ain’t summer league, bro. Not just gonna dunk on nobody. Better luck next time.”

To his credit, Smith held his ground. When informed about Green’s comments, the 19-year-old (accurately) dismissed them as the ramblings of one of the league’s most confrontational players.

“I don’t know what (Green) was talking about,” Smith said, via ESPN.com. “He can’t say nothing. He fouled me. It doesn’t even make sense.

“I was just laughing at him. He’s rambling on about nothing. It ain’t like he blocked it. He’s just rambling, and I laughed at him.”

Smith finished with just 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting in his second NBA game, but it appears his rookie initiation still went better than Lonzo Ball’s.

