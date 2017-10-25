Dustin Pedroia Undergoes ‘Successful’ Knee Surgery; Here’s His Timetable

Dustin Pedroia is joining Hanley Ramirez and Eduardo Rodriguez on the rehab train.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman underwent a “successful cartilage restoration procedure” on his left knee Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, the team announced.

The Red Sox expect Pedroia to return to game action in seven months, which means he’ll likely miss the beginning of the 2018 season and would be set to come back in late May 2018. As MLB.com’s Ian Browne points out, Pedroia’s operation is similar to Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright’s knee surgery in May 2017.

Pedroia is the third Boston player in the last eight days to go under the knife, as Ramirez underwent right shoulder surgery and Rodriguez had knee surgery last Tuesday. Pedroia is no stranger to operations, though, as this surgery marks his seventh in the last 11 years.

The 34-year-old dealt with a knee injury for much of the 2017 season but still posted a .293 batting average through 105 games played. He also started all four of the Red Sox’s American League Division Series games against the Houston Astros, batting .125 (2-for-16) with two strikeouts.

