Dusty Baker Out As Nationals Manager After Two Seasons With Washington

The Washington Nationals are changing managers … again.

The team announced Friday that Dusty Baker will not return as manager in 2018. Baker spent the past two seasons as Washington’s skipper, guiding the club to back-to-back National League East titles.

Here's the statement from the Nationals on Dusty Baker and his coaching staff… pic.twitter.com/pR29C34TwZ — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) October 20, 2017

The Nationals won 95 and 97 games in 2016 and 2017, respectively, but they were eliminated from the Major League Baseball postseason in the NL Division Series both years. The Nats lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games last season and to the Chicago Cubs in five games this season.

Baker has managed four organizations — the Nationals, Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants — since retiring as a player. He’s never won a World Series as a manager but is a three-time NL Manager of the Year.

Dusty Baker was let go by #Nats despite being one of 3 @MLB managers to win a division title with 4 different teams (D. Johnson, B. Martin). — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 20, 2017

Dusty Baker, dismissed today by #Nats, is 14th in @MLB history with 1,863 career wins; 12 of 13 men ahead of him are in the Hall of Fame. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 20, 2017

Baker’s dismissal is somewhat surprising since Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said earlier this month that he expected the veteran manager to return in 2018.

"We talk every day, and we're both confident that he'll be back with us." — Mike Rizzo, Oct. 5, 2017 — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) October 20, 2017

Now, the Nationals must search for a new manager, continuing an all-too-common trend since the franchise (previously the Montreal Expos) moved to Washington in 2005.

The Nationals will now have their 7th manager in 14 seasons. Nobody has lasted more than 2 1/2 years on the job since coming to town. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) October 20, 2017

Baker’s contract expired at the end of this season.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images