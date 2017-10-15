Dwyane Wade Considered These Three Teams Before Joining Cavs, Caron Butler Says

Dwyane Wade is joining his old friend LeBron James to make another run at an NBA title. But veteran guard had plenty of other options on the table.

That’s according to Caron Butler, Wade’s friend and former Miami Heat teammate, who relayed to TMZ Sports the offers Wade was mulling before signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in September.

According to Butler, Wade was seriously considering the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as a reunion with the Heat.

Per TMZ Sports, each of those destinations had their draws for Wade: L.A. would be a good move for his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, while OKC would allow Wade to team up with Russell Westbrook, Paul George and good friend Carmelo Anthony. The 35-year-old also has plenty of love for Miami, where he spent 13 seasons before joining the Chicago Bulls last season.

In fact, Butler also revealed that Wade plans to retire as a member of the Heat, so don’t expect the 12-time All-Star to stick around in Cleveland too long — especially if James skips town next summer.

Check out Butler’s comments about Wade in the video below, via TMZ Sports.

