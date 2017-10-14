Eli Manning Addresses Trade Rumors Amid Giants’ Nightmarish Season

Eli Manning has no interest in moving on from the team that he’s quarterbacked for 14 years.

With the New York Giants still winless in 2017 season and depleted with injuries, the idea of the Giants trading Manning began to circulate. The 36-year-old is past his prime, but he could help a playoff contender in need of an upgrade under center.

These rumors apparently haven’t made their way to Manning, though.

“I’ve not heard it, I’ve not felt it, not thinking about it,” Manning told Newsday’s Bob Glauber. “I don’t want to play anywhere else. I love this team, love this organization, and I want to be here.”

An obvious trade target involving Manning would be the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags have impressed this season behind a stout defense and strong running game, but Blake Bortles has provided little excitement, averaging 14.8 completions and 165.4 passing yards per game through five weeks. Not to mention, Manning’s former coach, Tom Coughlin, serves as Jacksonville’s executive vice president of football operations.

The Giants also could be in line for their next franchise quarterback in short order. The team likely will have one of the top picks in next year’s NFL draft, and could be in position to select one of the class’ top QB prospects, such as USC’s Sam Darnold or UCLA’s Josh Rosen.

A Manning trade seems like a pipe dream as of now, but it wouldn’t hurt the Giants to at least gauge interest on the two-time Super Bowl champion around the league.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports Images