Eminem Gets Cheered, Kid Rock Gets Booed As Pistons Christen New Arena

The Detroit Pistons welcomed fans to their new home Wednesday, and they also welcomed two of Michigan’s most famous musical artists.

The term “welcome,” however, took on different meanings for Eminem and Kid Rock.

Prior to the first game at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit-native Eminem brought Pistons fans to their feet, with “Lose Yourself” playing in the background. Check it out in the video below:

Eminem welcomed the Pistons to their new arena like only he can. pic.twitter.com/eviAQJWrqC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 19, 2017

Good to see that Eminem still is rocking that beard he debuted in his extremely controversial Donald Trump freestyle. Speaking of that freestyle, it’s probably fair to say that it played a big role in Eminem getting cheered, given that Detroit is a largely blue city.

Shortly after Marshall Mathers dropped the mic, the Pistons put another Michigan native on the video board: Kid Rock. The rapper/rocker/country “singer” apparently got a rough reception from the home crowd, though.

adds a new level of intrigue to tomorrow's Pistons-Wizards tilt #deeetroitbasketball https://t.co/bhPnN5rU3z — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) October 19, 2017

Tough love for old pal Robert James Richie, but can you blame the people of Detroit?

When the dust settled, the Pistons went on to beat the Charlotte Hornets, 102-90.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images