Eminem Blasts Donald Trump; LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick Approve Of Diss Track

The sports world couldn’t help but notice when Eminem dropped a lyrical hammer on Donald Trump.

The rep star rips the U.S. President, his policies and supporters in a freestyle diss track, which premiered Tuesday night during the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. Eminem dedicates part of the song to Trump’s criticism of protests NFL players make against police brutality and racial injustice and inequality during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Listen to the full track below (caution: it contains some expletives.)

Eminem also praises Colin Kapernick in the track for starting the athletes’-protest movement by kneeling during the national anthem, and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback thanked him for the track Tuesday night on Twitter.

LeBron James also reacted to Eminem’s Trump takedown, using Twitter to highlight a bar he particularly liked.

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

Sports, music and politics can make the strangest of bedfellows.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/Northjersey.com/USA TODAY Network