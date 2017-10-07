Enes Kanter Jabs Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony With Funny All-Star Game Idea

NBA All-Star weekend always has been fun, but this year’s festivities are expected to take it to a whole new level.

The league recently announced a tweak to the All-Star Game, as the usual Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup is no longer. Instead, two captains from each conference will pick teams, which surely will result in a fun and unconventional mixture of players.

While most seem to be in favor of the new format, Enes Kanter recently shared his idea of how the two sides should be arranged.

Funny line/suggestion from Enes Kanter on the new All Star format: "One team all-hoodies versus one team that believes the earth is flat." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 6, 2017

Under Kanter’s rules, there’s no doubt who the captains of each side would be. Kyrie Irving has become the poster child of flat-earth truthers, while Carmelo Anthony seemingly has worn a hoodie throughout the offseason, which led to the basketball developing his “Hoodie Melo” alter ego.

We have a feeling Kanter’s idea never will come to fruition.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images