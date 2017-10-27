Epix Documentary To Take ‘Candid Look’ At Danica Patrick On, Off Track

Although Danica Patrick became famous because of her racing endeavors, she has a lot going on in her life away of NASCAR.

Epix announced Thursday that it’s set to release a documentary about Patrick, titled “Danica,” on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Directed by Hannah Storm, the film will be about more than just Patrick, the racer.

In the movie, the 35-year-old reportedly gives fans insight into her life(s): “as a competitor eagerly preparing for her next race; a woman confidently considering when she wants to start a family; and a budding mogul carefully considering thinking about her next steps.”

My new doc #Danica premieres Nov 8th! Sign up for an @EPIXHD 30-Day Free Trial and tune in https://t.co/wlxHgUsWOU pic.twitter.com/nAorODErYi — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) October 26, 2017

Many people criticize Patrick for her on-track performance in NASCAR, but it’s hard to deny she’s had immense success developing her personal brand. Especially when you consider her name was mispronounced during her first broadcast mention, and she now is so well known, even outside of the racing world, that Epix has made a full-length documentary about her.

Thumbnail photo via Epix