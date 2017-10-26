Eric Gordon Sinks Buzzer Beater As Rockets Beat Struggling 76ers

It’s been a little hard to “Trust the Process” in Philadelphia this season.

The 76ers have struggled on the court, and matters worsened Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon drained a buzzer-beating 3-point shot to lift Houston to a 105-104 win at Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

BANG! Eric Gordon at the buzzer, Rockets steal win in Philly pic.twitter.com/aKEeTpS6c1 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 26, 2017

Gordon now is averaging 23.5 points per game this season after dropping 29 against the 76ers. His stellar scoring production is one reason why the Rockets are 4-1 despite Chris Paul playing only one game because of injury.

The 76ers, meanwhile, are 1-4 after entering the season with higher expectations thanks to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both being healthy.

